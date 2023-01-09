84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Thieves rob cash from temple donation box in Ulubari

By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo 

Guwahati, Jan 9: In yet another incident of burglary, thieves looted around Rs 20,000 from the donation box of a temple in Ulubari area in Guwahati.

As per sources, the thieves managed to break the iron grill of the temple and gained entry. Later they broke the main donation box inside the temple and looted around Rs 20,000.

The Purohit (priest) of the temple later informed the police about the incident following which action has been initiated.

