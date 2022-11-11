Guwahati Theatre Festival 2022 Kicks Off today

Guwahati, Nov 11: The fifth edition of The G Plus Guwahati Theatre Festival kicked off on November 11, 2022, at Pragjyoti ITA, Machkhowa.







The festival started with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Sunit Jain, Publisher, G Plus & Chairman of Guwahati Theatre festival in the presence of Shikha Sayal, Zonal Head East, Pernod Ricard India, Abhijit Singh, COO and Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, General Manager HR, Utpal Chowdhury, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Samir Haloi, DGM (Commercial), NTPC Guwahati.





On the first day of the festival, one of the nationally acclaimed plays, 'Taking Sides' was staged. Written by playwright Ronald Harwood and the play is set in post-World War II Germany during the period of denazification. While, the play is about the investigation of a world-famous music conductor, Wilhelm Furtwangler, it takes on larger discussions and motifs spanning music, culture, life, politics, morality and ethics





The play witnessed a stellar performance from Atul Kumar, who apart from directing the play also acted in the two-hour production. Actors Sukant Goel, Mallika Singh, Richa Jain, Kashin Shetty, Kenny Desai and Kashish Saluja delivered equally immersive performances to enthral the audience.





The festival also recognized and rewarded the winners of the All Assam Theatre Competition which was conducted at the Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir on November 6, 2022. All Assam Theatre Competition was introduced for the very first time to the Guwahati Theatre Festival with a prime focus to encourage and ignite young minds into dramatics and performing arts.





Guwahati Theatre Festival started in the year 2016 and since then has become a landmark event in the cultural landscape of the region bringing in nationally and internationally acclaimed plays to theatre enthusiasts of the region.





"Over the years, the G Plus Guwahati Theatre Festival has become a landmark event which the citizens look forward to each year. We are thrilled to revive the festival this year and see such an overwhelming response from the audiences, partners, associates our sponsors. We hope for an equally amazing response for the next 2 days of the festival," said Sunit Jain, Chairman of the Guwahati Theatre Festival.





The fifth edition of the festival is initiated by G Plus in association with The Assam Tribune. The festival is supported by Ballantine's, Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, Oil India Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, State Bank of India, NEDFi and NTPC Bongaigaon.