Guwahati

Guwahati: Tempo driver immolates self to death in Bhetapara

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Tempo driver immolates self to death in Bhetapara
Guwahati, Dec 10: In a shocking incident, a young man immolated himself by pouring kerosene in Guwahati’s Bhetapara area on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the incident took place in Jilmil Nagar in Bhetapara where the youth, identified as Aminul Islam, came in a tempo, bearing the registration number AS01 JC 2546, and poured some inflammable fuel on himself and set ablaze.

It has come to the fore that Aminul was a tempo driver by profession.

The Assam Tribune


