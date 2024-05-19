Guwahati: Teenager caught selling IPL tickets in black outside Barsapara stadium

Guwahati, May 19: As the city anticipates for the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a teenager was caught by sports enthusiasts for reportedly partaking in black market tickets sales for the match on Sunday.

According to reports, the teenager was accused of selling tickets at Rs. 5,000-6,000 that originally cost Rs. 1,600 outside the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) stadium in Barsapara.

The accused teenager said that he is a student and the allegation leveled against him was not true.

He said, “I am a student. I bought the tickets for today’s match and some of my friends were asking me for them, so I told them that I am ready to sell these tickets but will need Rs. 100-200 more than what the tickets originally cost.”