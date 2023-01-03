84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati: Teenage domestic help allegedly harassed and molested in Hatigaon

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Teenage domestic help allegedly harassed and molested in Hatigaon
Guwahati, Jan 3: A teenage girl who was working as a domestic help was molested and harassed in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area.

The incident took place at Shubham Enclave in Lakhimi Nagar of Hatigaon area. The teenage girl was working at the residence of Dhiraj Boro since last four years.

As per sources, the teenager has been physically and mentally tortured by Boro’s family, including Dhiraj Boro himself. The residents of the Enclave who came to know about the alleged harassment lodged a complaint at the Hatigaon police station following which the police arrested Dhiraj Boro and his mother.

The victim was also rescued by the police.

The Assam Tribune


