Guwahati: Teen drowns in Brahmaputra River at Sukreswar Ghat

Guwahati, Jun 4: In a tragic incident, a teenage boy drowned in the Brahmaputra River on Saturday evening.

As per sources, the boy along with his five other friends, went to Guwahati’s Sukreswar Ghat to take a bath, few minutes later while taking a dip in the river one of them was feared drowned.

The missing boy has been identified as Zahid Ahmed, a 10th standard student from Guwahati’s Birubari area.

Following the incident a team of river police along with members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation on Sunday.