Guwahati: Teen dies after newly-constructed wall collapses on him

Guwahati, Dec 25: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy died after a newly constructed wall of the house collapsed on him in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Railway Gate number 1 in Maligaon area where the wall of the house suddenly collapsed on him.

He was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Rajnandan Paswan.