Guwahati Tea Auction Centre logs 27% growth in Q1; sells over 32 million kg of tea

Guwahati, July 10: The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has recorded a significant improvement in performance during the April-June quarter of 2025, with total tea sales reaching 32.21 million kg, up from 25.37 million kg in the same period last year – reflecting a 27 per cent year-on-year increase.

CTC teas remained the leading segment, with sales rising from 16.17 million kg in 2024 to 20.46 million kg in 2025. However, average prices in this category witnessed a decline of Rs 14.68 compared to the same quarter last year.

Dust teas recorded sales of 9.82 million kg, up from 8.25 million kg last year, with the average price improving to Rs 240.20, compared to Rs 225.30 in Q1 of 2024.

Orthodox teas showed the most remarkable growth, doubling from 0.94 million kg in 2024 to 1.92 million kg this quarter. Prices also rose significantly, averaging Rs 279.63, an increase of Rs 16.14 over the previous year’s price. This growth was supported by a rise in participation from global export buyers, said Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers’ Association.

In terms of pricing, 22 per cent of CTC leaf and 30 per cent of dust tea were sold above Rs 300 per kg, while 38 per cent of CTC leaf and 29 per cent of dust fell in the Rs 200-299 range and 40 per cent of both categories were sold in the Rs 100-199 bracket.

“The growing share of teas commanding premium prices highlights strong demand dynamics and continued preference for quality lots in the market. GTAC remains a vital node in India’s tea trade ecosystem, supporting producers, buyers, and traders through a transparent and efficient auction platform. With promising crop trends and sustained buyer demand, GTAC expects to handle increased tea volumes in the upcoming months. The Centre is well-positioned to continue strengthening its role as a key tea trading hub both nationally and globally,” Bihani added.





By

Staff Reporter