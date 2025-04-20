Guwahati Tea Auction Centre clocks record tea sales in FY24-25, surpassing previous year

Guwahati, April 20: The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has recorded its highest-ever tea sales in the financial year 2024–25.

According to the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, the centre sold 169.13 million kilograms of tea at an average price of Rs 227.70 per kilogram, a national newswire reported on Sunday.

This marks a rise from 166.34 million kilograms sold in FY24 at Rs 183.20 per kilogram — a price increase of Rs 44.50 per kilogram.

The total turnover for FY25 is estimated at Rs 3,851 crore, said Dinesh Bihani, secretary of the association. “This season has been exceptional, with Hookmool teas fetching a record Rs 751 per kilogram,” he was quoted as saying.

Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) also did well. A line of Bejopathar teas sold for Rs 471 per kilogram, while BLFs from Dhemaji district fetched the highest prices among all Assam districts.

GTAC’s low selling costs make it attractive for sellers. “It offers the lowest cost of selling tea among all auction centres,” Bihani said.

To further boost its brand, GTAC has been promoting single-origin Assam teas through its in-house tea lounge, located near the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The lounge, which lets producers sell directly to consumers, recorded over Rs 1 crore in turnover this year from sales and promotional activities.

Founded in 1970, GTAC has become a major player in India’s tea sector. “With quality teas and efficient operations, GTAC is gaining prominence both in India and abroad,” Bihani said.

Assam produces nearly 700 million kilograms of tea every year, which is about half of India’s total tea production.

Known worldwide for its strong, flavourful teas — including both CTC and orthodox types — Assam continues to be a key part of the country’s tea economy.

GTAC’s record performance comes as interest in high-quality, traceable teas is growing across India and around the world.

