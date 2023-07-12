Guwahati: Task force carries out inspection drive in vegetable markets

Guwahati, July 12: A spike in vegetable prices across city markets prompted the Kamrup Metro District Administration to set up a task force to carry our sudden inspection in the markets.

Officials from the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs inspected various markets across Guwahati to check deviant pricing behaviour and instruct vendors to adhere to stipulated prices.

The initiative was taken to control the incidence of price rise of vegetables in public interest. Two lists of vegetable prices were received by the task force at the end of today’s operation from the Ganeshguri vegetable market.

As per sources, the task force instructed the vendors to display the price list of vegetables in front of their shops on a daily basis. They further directed the vendors to sell vegetables at a profit of Rs 5-10. Strict warning has been issued to vendors who do not follow the instructions. Four teams have been conducting raids in different parts of Guwahati since morning today.



