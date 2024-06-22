Guwahati: Suspected ULFA-I members demand extortion from businessman

Guwahati, June 22: A sensational incident unfolded in Guwahati after a few suspected members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) demanded extortion from a businessman.

According to sources, the incident came to light after the businessman lodged a case at Dispur Police station alleging that his son received a call from an individual on June 13 demanding money adding that they also threatened to shoot him dead if he failed to hand them the demanded money.

Following the threats, the family of the businessman panicked and was afraid to step out of their house.

Later, they lodged a case no 602/24 under section 387 at Dispur Police Station.

It is learned that the businessman is the owner of Soni Tiles located at Barbari area.