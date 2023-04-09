Guwahati: Suspected heroin, cash seized from Namghar area in Hatigaon

Guwahati, April 9: The Police on Saturday seized huge quantity of suspected heroin and cash worth over Rs 7 lakh from Hatigaon in Guwahati.

Based on specific information about the presence of a person involved in alleged smuggling of illegal gold at Namghar area in Hatigaon, a team of police visited the location and 5 rented houses was found in the said location.

However, the landlord could not provide any details of his tenants following which each house was raided. During the raid, one of the tenants known as Babu was not able to provide any identity documents. He further tried to mislead the police and fled from the scene.

The police later searched the house of Babu, where he was staying with his partner Pahi Das in the rented room. Around 69 soap cases filled with suspected heroine, cash worth Rs 7,56,680, four mobile phones and 3 keys of cars and one vehicle was seized, as per sources.

The partner of said Babu a.k.a Rafiq- Pahi Das has been apprehended. Further efforts are on to trace the absconding alleged accused.



