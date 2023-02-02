84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: Subhadra Devi also known as 'Kolija Aita' passes away today

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Subhadra Devi also known as Kolija Aita passes away today
Guwahati, Feb 2: Subhadra Devi, better known as "Kolija Aita," passed away at the age of 107 on Thursday morning at 10:30 AM in the ICU of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital due to age related ailment.

Subhadra Devi was well recognised for her moral character and won many admirers over with her gentle demeanour. Prior to moving to Pramod Talukdar Old Age Home in Beltola, she was previously residing at Mother Old Age Home.

Melancholy filled the air at the nursing home after her demise. Many well-wishers from near and far condoled for the departed soul.

The Assam Tribune


