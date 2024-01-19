Guwahati student to receive Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar for rescuing animals

Guwahati, Jan 19: A 16-year-old student from Guwahati will be honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award on January 22 in New Delhi.

According to the information received, the student has been identified as Saiyam Mazumdar, who is a professional snake rescuer and wildlife conservationist. He is also a dog rescuer.



Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Saiyam informed that he started the social service of rescuing animals at the age of seven. He received inspiration from his snake rescue trainer, Shourabh Kant Mishra.



The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 exceptional children during an award ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on January 22, 2024.



The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2024, will be conferred upon 19 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievements in the fields of Art and Culture (7), Bravery (1), Innovation (1), Science & Technology (1), Social Service (4), and Sports (5).



There are nine boys and 10 girls among the awardees, belonging to 18 states and UTs, including two aspirational districts.

