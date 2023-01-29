Guwahati: Student dies by suicide in Hengerabari

Guwahati, Jan 29:In a tragic episode, a student from a reputed college in Guwahati allegedly died by suicide in Hengerabari, Guwahati.

According to sources, the student took the extreme step due to a complicated relationship.

Following the incident, one Anup Boro was charged with abetment of suicide. Although he was absconding, the Dispur police arrested Anup from Goreswar and registered a case. Further investigations are going on.