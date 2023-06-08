Guwahati student dies after being run over by bus, but who is at fault?

Guwahati, June 8: A class 11 student from Guwahati’s Little Flower School died on the spot after she came under a school bus near Rajdhani Masjid in Ganeshguri.

While at first instance it may seem that the bus driver was at fault but the CCTV footage deciphers a different story.





The student identified as Priya Kumari was on her way to school and was riding pillion in a scooter with her sister. As they were trying to make way through an obstruction on the road they came under the rear wheel of the school bus that was moving just ahead of them. While Priya died on the spot, her sister sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

As seen in the CCTV footage the driver was seen driving the bus in a normal speed. Moreover, following space constraint due to the obstruction on the road the scooter had a close shave with the bus and they fell just in front of the rear wheel of the bus.

Moreover, what seems like from the CCTV footage is that the scooty was in a blind spot of the bus which may have made it impossible for the bus driver to notice the duo through his rear view mirror.

The bus driver, identified as Bipul Boro, was subsequently arrested by the police. Local witnesses expressed their outrage at the occurrence, emphasising that the existence of recklessly dug pits on the road played a role in the incident. This is not the first instance of accident in the city due to recklessly dug pits on the road. Earlier, a four-wheeler fell into a pit near the footover bridge at Ganeshguri but luckily the driver of the vehicle escaped without any injuries.