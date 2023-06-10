Guwahati student death case: Contracter involved in digging pit arrested

Guwahati, June 10: The death of a school student on Thursday has prompted authorities to take strict action against agencies responsible for dug holes in several parts of Guwahati. Accordingly, the contractor responsible for the dug-hole that has also contributed in the accident of the student was arrested on Friday from Sootea in Biswanath district of Assam.

The contractor identified as Parijat Saikia of AK Construction was brought to Dispur Police today. Earlier, on Friday the Director of the construction company, B. Balaji was also arrested by the police. Balaji is currently under three days police custody.

As per sources, the dug hole was constructed without any prior permission from the authorities in the middle of the road.

Parijat will be produced before the court today.

The said student from Little Flower School died in a road accident on Thursday when the scooter in which she was riding pillion came under the rear wheel of a school bus. The incident that was captured in CCTV showed that due to obstruction on the road which was caused due to a dug hole, the scooter had a close shave with the bus.

The incident triggered massive outrage among the public following which an FIR was lodged. The incident also compelled the district authorities to take prompt action against those responsible for the deadly incident.