Guwahati: Street vendor found selling cannabis in Zoo Road

Guwahati, June 28: At a time when the Assam government has taken stern measures to curb the menace of drugs in the State, illegal supply of cannabis continues unabated as a woman who is a street vendor was seen selling cannabis at a makeshift stall in Zoo Road area of Guwahati.

The woman identified as Anjana Begum confessed that she has been selling cannabis (ganja) since last three months as she does have any other means to run her family.

On being questioned by locals in the area, Anjana said that she is supplied with the cannabis by one Bipul Boro. A huge quantity of cannabis was recovered from her possession and police has reached the spot to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

As per sources, Bipul Boro is a drug mafia who supplies cannabis in different parts of the city.