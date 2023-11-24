Guwahati: STF seizes 29,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 7.25 crore, two held

Guwahati, Nov 24: Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Assam Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 29,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 7.25 crore from their possession on Thursday night.

An operation was conducted by the STF at the Katahbari area under the Gorchuk police station in Guwahati, following which the drug peddlers were arrested from a rented house.

The arrested persons were identified as Mujakkir Hussain of Katahbari and Saiful Islam of Bhella under the Barpeta police station.





Acting on reliable information, @STFAssam conducted an operation and recovered 29,000 tablets at Katahbari in Guwahati.



Two peddlers were arrested in the incident.



Two peddlers were arrested in the incident.

Kudos to @assampolice!#AssamAgainstDrugs — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 23, 2023




