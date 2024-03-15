Guwahati: STF recovers fake notes worth Rs 50,000; two apprehended

Guwahati, Mar 15: In a major bust, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam on Thursday detained two individuals involved with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs. 50,000 in Guwahati.

Based on specific inputs, the STF team raided a residence at Pub Sarania under Chandmari PS, where the following two persons were found dealing with FICN machines.

According to the information received, the duo were residing at the residence as tenants.

Apart from the fake currency, the STF team also recovered mobile phones, one Honda Dio scooty and a Wagonr VXI.

The accused duo have been identified as Saifuddin Suja from Lakhimpur district and Debraj Karmakar from Bongaigaon district.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.



