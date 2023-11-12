Guwahati: Singer Zubeen Garg discharged from hospital

Guwahati, Nov 12: After four days, popular Assamese playback singer and heartthrob Zubeen Garg got discharged from Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Sunday after he showed positive signs of recovery.

According to sources, Garg was admitted to the hospital after he collapsed while recording a song in a studio on November 8.



After getting discharged from the hospital, Garg confirmed that none of his shows have been cancelled and that he will perform on the scheduled dates.



Earlier, reports emerged that the renowned singer had to cancel all his upcoming concerts due to his illness; however, while speaking to media personnel, Zubeen said, “None of my shows have been cancelled, as I will perform on the scheduled dates.”



Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday informed that the singer was recovering well and was advised to take some rest.



To this, the singer said, “I do not have any time to spare now as a lot of work is pending. There might be a delay in completing the projects, but I shall continue to give my time to my work.”

