Guwahati simulates air-raid response in civil defence mock drill amid security alerts

Guwahati, Mar 7: In accordance with directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a district-level civil defence mock drill was conducted at the 10th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara on Wednesday.

The drill took place just hours after India conducted airstrikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), highlighting the need for heightened preparedness against potential aerial threats.

“The mock drill was conducted across several parts of the state to raise awareness about how to protect oneself and assist others during emergency situations,” said a police officer.

The civil defence mock drills are being held in 244 districts across India, marking the first such exercise in the country in decades. In Assam, the exercise took place in 20 locations of which 16 were under Category II and four under Category III.

The large-scale mock exercise simulated an air-raid scenario, testing coordination among multiple agencies, including the police, civil defence, fire services, SDRF, the health department, power distribution, educational institutions, and others. The drill aimed to assess emergency response preparedness.

The exercise involved a coordinated response to a simulated air raid, which featured:

• Alert systems (sirens, loudspeaker announcements)

• Emergency response activations (fire engines)

• Safety protocols (blackouts)

• Search and rescue operations

• Evacuations to designated bunkers

• Casualty evacuation and medical care

• Temporary hospital setup

Public training sessions were also held to complement the exercise, educating citizens on civil defence procedures during emergencies.

The exercise aimed to strengthen local response capabilities and ensure the civilian population is informed and equipped to act during real-time emergencies.