Guwahati Siksha Karmis’ hunger strike enters Day 9, govt yet to respond

Guwahati, July 31: The indefinite hunger strike launched by the Siksha Karmis of Jyoti Kendra Shiksha Karmi Santha (Assam) at Chachal in Guwahati, entered its 9th day on Thursday, with no response from the authorities so far.

The protest, which began on July 23, centres on three key demands - a hike in salaries, extension of the retirement age to 60, and permanent appointments for contractual teachers.

“Today, we teachers are on the streets fighting for our rights. It’s the ninth day, yet the government has taken no action. During election campaigns, the BJP promised that teachers' issues would be a priority. But even after coming to power, nothing has changed. Why?” said protestor Rejaul Islam.

As the hunger strike stretches, the physical condition of several protestors has reportedly deteriorated due to prolonged fasting.

Echoing the same sentiment, Lakhiprabha Bezbaruah, another protesting teacher, said, “No one has come to check on us. What wrong have we done? We’ve followed every rule, yet the government refuses to listen.”

Despite the silence from the administration, the protestors remain resolute. They have also announced a work boycott starting August 1, warning that teaching activities will be shifted to the protest site if their demands continue to be ignored.

“From tomorrow, the academic session will not resume but we will boycott our duties and let the authorities take responsibility for the students. If needed, we’ll teach them right here at the protest site,” said Rejaul.

He further stressed that all the protesting teachers are fully qualified, holding degrees and Diplomas in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), and questioned why they continue to be overlooked.

“Every teacher here is a graduate and has completed the required training. Then why this continued harassment? They can either fulfil our demands or let us die here. We will not leave until our demands are met,” he asked.