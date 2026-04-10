Guwahati Sets the Stage for Global Education Dreams: Study Abroad Exhibition 2026 by Global Reach Guwahati returns

Guwahati is all set to become the epicenter of international education aspirations as Global Reach Ghosts its much-awaited Study Abroad Exhibition 2026 on Sunday, April 26, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hotel Arista by Ambition, GS Road, Christian Basti, Guwahati.

This premier one-day event serves as a comprehensive bridge to world-class higher education, connecting ambitious students and supportive parents directly with admission experts from leading global institutions.





A Premier Platform for International Opportunities

Attendees will interact face-to-face with senior representatives from prestigious, top-ranked universities such as University of Adelaide, University of Sydney, RMIT University, James Cook University, University of West Minister, Northampton University, University of Hertfordshire, Amity University Dubai and many more.

Key Highlights and Benefits

• Personalized One-on-One Counseling: In-depth, tailored sessions with university officials to match your academic profile, interests, and goals with the ideal course, institution, and country.

• Dedicated University Booths: Explore programs, campus life, and entry requirements through direct conversations.

• Scholarships & Funding Insights: Discover merit-based scholarships, grants, bursaries, and financial aid tailored for international students to ease affordability concerns.

• Streamlined Visa & Application Support: Expert walkthroughs on documentation, timelines, acceptance rates, and visa success strategies.

• Career & Work Pathways: Guidance on post-study work visas, internships, part-time jobs during studies, and long-term global career prospects.

• Exclusive Parent-Focused Seminars & Q&A: Dedicated sessions where parents can address concerns about safety, living costs, cultural adaptation, financial planning, and overall support for studying overseas.





Why This Event Matters for Northeast Aspirants

In an era where global qualifications open doors to elite careers, this exhibition saves time, reduces uncertainty, and delivers authentic, up-to-date information—all under one roof. It empowers informed choices without endless online searches or scattered consultations.

About Global Reach – Trusted Leaders in Overseas Education

With over 35 years of excellence, Global Reach has placed more than 50,000 students in top universities across 18+ countries and counseled lakhs of aspirants. The Guwahati branch, established in 2005, has empowered over 1,000 Northeast students to achieve their international dreams—earning trust from three out of every four regional students pursuing overseas studies through its free, expert services.





Free Entry – No Barriers to Your Future

Admission is completely free for students and parents. This is your golden chance to accelerate your journey toward a transformative global education.

For registration, queries, or updates, contact: 81009 92073 / 98641 53811 Or visit: https://www.globalreach.in/cmp-register-with-email.php?ref=MTM5Mw%3D%3D

Don't just dream—connect, explore, and launch your international future. See you at the Study Abroad Exhibition 2026 in Guwahati!

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)