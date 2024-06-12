Guwahati: Senior citizen duped of Rs 10 lakh in fake health insurance policy

Guwahati, June 12: IIn yet another incident of cyber crime, a senior citizen of Guwahati has fallen victim to a cyber fraud and was duped of Rs. 10.67 lakh.

According to Guwahati Police, the victim, who was defrauded of Rs. 10.67 lakhs through a fake health insurance policy, lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Guwahati.

Acting on the complaint, a team from the cyber police station took prompt action, and the transfer of a huge sum of money was put on hold.

“Rs. 5,35,753.66 was credited in the victim’s bank account today while rest of the money is likely to be credited soon,” the Guwahati Police posted on X.

Last week, a resident of Guwahati was duped of a staggering amount of Rs. 1.3 crore in the name of an investment in the share market.



The cyber police station in Panbazar received a complaint from the victim, Chhote Narain Sinha, a resident of Rehabari, informing that he had fallen victim to a fraud investment in the name of foreign trade company Morgan Stanley.

Sinha was duped of Rs. 1.3 crore in the online investment scam. Later, when he realised about the fraud after making the huge payment in several instalments, he reported the matter on the online portal of Cyber Crime and subsequently reported the matter at the Cyber Police Station, Guwahati.