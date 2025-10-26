Guwahati sees notable dip in Diwali pollution levels, AQI and noise down across city

Guwahati, Oct 26: Breaking away from the trend of rising post-Diwali pollution, Guwahati has witnessed a notable decline in both air and noise pollution this festive season. According to data from the Assam Pollution Control Board, reduced bursting of firecrackers played a major role in improving the city’s environmental conditions compared to previous years.

Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, which typically spike during Diwali due to smoke and emissions from fireworks, remained comparatively lower this time. On the first day of Diwali this year, the AQI was recorded at 144, and on the second day, it dropped further to 118, both falling under the ‘Moderate’ pollution category.

In contrast, on Diwali in 2024, the AQI stood at 154 on the first day and 93 on the second day. The situation was far worse in 2023, when the second day of Diwali recorded a hazardous AQI of 234, categorised as ‘Poor’.

Officials highlighted that since September this year, Guwahati’s air quality has mostly remained within the ‘Satisfactory’ range, and despite the festival, pollution levels have shown improvement rather than deterioration.

Noise pollution too saw a decline across key city areas. In Panbazar, noise levels stood at 76.3 decibels, compared to 78 decibels last year. Ganeshguri recorded 63.3 decibels this time, a considerable drop from 72 decibels in 2024, while Ulubari measured 66.1 decibels, again lower than the 72 decibels recorded last year.

Speaking on the trend, Dr. Gautam Kumar Mishra, Member Secretary of the Assam Pollution Control Board, said:

“During Diwali this year, both air and noise pollution levels in Guwahati have decreased. Especially in residential areas, the improvement is quite visible.”

He added that the reduction in cracker use influenced by the somber atmosphere following the sudden loss of singer Zubeen Garg last month has contributed significantly to the lowered pollution levels.