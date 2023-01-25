Guwahati: Security boosted ahead of Republic Day after ULFA-I boycott call

Guwahati, Jan 25: After boycott call from banned militant outfit ULFA-I, security arrangements has been beefed up for Republic day celebrations in Guwahati.

Over 80 CCTV cameras have been installed along with human security layers and the use of sniffer dogs in and around the Veterinary Science College playground at Khanapara, Guwahati to closely monitor the area and ensure full proof security.

Furthermore, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is slated to unfurl the national flag on the occasion of Republic day in Khanapara at 9 AM. According to Deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha all the preparations for occasion has been made from seating arrangements to flag-raising ceremony.

Notably, no special guests have been invited for the Republic Day celebration this time.





DC, Kamrup(M) Shri Pallav Gopal Jha reviewed the preparations leading up to the upcoming celebration of Republic Day at Khanapara in presence of officials & stakeholders departments. The DC assessed preparations and passed necessary instructions in this regard. @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/0SC16PBgOT — Kamrup Metro District Administration (@DCKamrupMetro) January 24, 2023



