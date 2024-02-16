Guwahati: Scuffle breaks out between two groups during Saraswati Puja celebration

Guwahati, Feb 16: A tense situation prevailed in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar Police Station on Thursday night after residents of Solapara Road gathered at the police station last night following an incident that took place during Saraswati puja night.

According to information received during the Saraswati Puja celebrations, the residents of a complex in Solapara organised a cultural evening on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.



Several CID officials were tenants in that complex. As the cultural programme was going on, the officials stopped the ongoing event, following which a scuffle took place between the officials and the residents.



As per sources, the CID officials beat up the residents during the celebration.



Following the scuffle, CID officials lodged an FIR at Paltan Bazar police station in connection with the incident.



On the basis of the FIR, the police arrested two, after which people in the area created a ruckus over the detention of the two men.



On the other hand, the residents also tried to lodge an FIR against the CID officials at Paltan Bazar police station in connection with the same incident, but they alleged that the police did not take the FIR.



Therefore, this whole incident created a tense situation at the Paltan Bazar Police Station.