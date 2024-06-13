Guwahati schools directed not to schedule exams during Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati, June 13: In view of the forthcoming Ambubachi Mela, the Inspector of Schools in Kamrup (Metro) district has directed schools not to schedule any examinations during this period to avoid any inconveniences to the students that may arise due to the heavy flow of devotees to Guwahati from across the country.

In a letter addressed to authorities at all schools in the district, the Inspector of Schools wrote, “Schools are requested not to schedule any examination during 22nd June to 26th June, 2024 on account of ambubachi. Further, if any schools have already scheduled examination on the above-mentioned dates are hereby asked to re-schedule the examination.”

It may be mentioned that Ambubachi Mela will commence on June 22 in Kamakhya Temple.







