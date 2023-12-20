Guwahati: School bus driver found dead in bathroom

Guwahati, Dec 20: In a tragic incident, a school bus driver of Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School died in the school toilet on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident came to light after chaos broke out among the students who were waiting near the school bus for the driver to arrive.



Upon receiving information, the security guard of the school tried reaching out to the driver by calling several times, following which the mobile was heard ringing from the toilet. The security guard yelled out many times, but the driver did not respond. Later, they reported the incident to the Noonmati Police Station.

When the police reached the scene, they broke the toilet door and recovered the body of the school bus driver.



The deceased school bus driver has been identified as Jimma Subba of Borbari locality in Guwahati.



Meanwhile, the police suspected that the driver died due to a pressure stroke.



Further investigation is underway.

