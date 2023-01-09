Guwahati: Satgaon cop put under suspension for demanding bribe

Guwahati, Jan 9: Despite strict rules are in force in Assam to eradicate corruption from the government machinery, the law enforcement officials are now under the scanner after a constable from Satgaon police station was found involved in a bribe case.

As per sources, Nipon Kalita, who is a constable at the Satgaon police staion was put under reserve closed for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a woman in regard to a case.

However, the woman alleged that the main accused in the case, Officer-in-charge Manjit Buragohain of Satgaon police station was not held responsible and no action was taken against him.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Guwahati Central Police, Diganta Choudhury.











