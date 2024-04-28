Guwahati sanitation workers to opt for NOTA over unresolved concerns

Guwahati, April 28: Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, members of the Safaikarmi Anusuchit Jati Students Union in Guwahati stated on Sunday that as many as 3 lakh members and supporters of the union in the four Lok Sabha constituencies that will undergo polling in the final phase of the general elections in the state will press NOTA.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the president of the union said, “One of our main issues is that several sanitation workers across the state are still working on meagre wages. Many workers are still not permanently employed in the municipality. Also, the condition of around 22 Harijan colonies in Guwahati is still the same as in 1947. Sanitation workers living in Maligaon and Gosala areas are still deprived of drinking water. Only 2 percent of sanitation workers have been permanently employed.”

“This time Mira Borthakur and Bijuli Kalita Medhi are contesting from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat. They have not yet approached us to inquire about the issues we are facing. They make false promises every time ahead of the elections. This time, whoever publicly speaks on the issues faced by us and assures to solve them, the votes of sanitation workers will go in favour of her,” he said.

“I am not saying that every member of the union will vote NOTA, however, over 3 lakh members and supporters of the union in the four Lok Sabha constituencies will choose NOTA if none of the candidates address our issue,” he added.



