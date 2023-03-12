Guwahati: SAI20 meeting to take place from March 13 to March 15

Guwahati, March 12: As the first Supreme Audit Institution 20 (SAI20) Senior Officers Meeting is set to take place in Guwahati from March 13 to March 15, 19 delegates from around the world reached Guwahati today.

The meeting will be held with the themes -‘Blue Economy’ and ‘Responsible Artificial Intelligence’.

The main purpose of the meeting is to create an ecosystem where SAI delegates will actively participate in governance, fostering accountability and transparency.

Notably, the meeting will be chaired by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).