Guwahati rolls back time with vintage car event this Republic Day

Guwahati, Jan. 25: The city is set to witness a spectacular display of classic automobiles as the Heritage Automobile Association of Assam hosts a vintage car event on January 26, in celebration of Republic Day.

The event will take place at the Geeta Mandir High School field and promises to showcase an array of vintage and classic cars.

The primary aim of the event is to celebrate the rich legacy of vintage automobiles and highlight their historical significance.

Additionally, the exhibition seeks to promote the preservation of Assam’s automotive heritage, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the craftsmanship and design of vehicles from a bygone era.

This event is part of a continued tradition, with the association having organised similar vintage car exhibitions in previous years.

Last year, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, around 20 classic and vintage cars were displayed, allowing enthusiasts and visitors to admire the history and design of these remarkable vehicles.

In 2023, on Republic Day, the association exhibited a collection of 30 vehicles, including iconic models such as the 1942 Jeep, 1979 Mercedes, 1952 Morris Minor, and the 1962 Ambassador.

A standout display was the 1955 Dodge Kingsway, once owned by Radha Govinda Baruah, the founder of The Assam Tribune.













A vintage car at display in the car exhibition (AT Photo)

The rally, which was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, gave residents and visitors a chance to relive the past as vintage cars and two-wheelers rolled through the streets of the city.

As the event draws closer, the Heritage Automobile Association of Assam hopes to continue its mission of preserving and celebrating the history of automobiles, fostering a deeper connection to Assam’s automotive heritage.