Guwahati: Robbery attempt at cop’s residence leaves local residents baffled

Guwahati, July 19: Robbery attempt at a senior law enforcement official’s home has left residents of Guwahati’s Hengrabari area baffled as they fear for their security.

An incident of robbery took place at senior police officer Tapan Kumar Deka’s residence.

Deka who is the current director of the Intelligence Bureau was not at home when the incident took place. Taking advantage of the situation the thieves barged into his house at Gopalkrishna Road in Hengrabari, Guwahati.

According to local witnesses no one lives in the house. However, they expressed concern that such instance of robbery has been a frequent affair in the area.

The local people further alleged that the police patrolling is only limited to the main roads in the area following which several robbery attempts were reported in the interior lanes. They further questioned the inability of the police force in controlling robbery attempts in the heart of the city.

As per sources, Deka wrote to Dispur Police Station about the robbery attempt at his home following which three police officials were rushed to his home.