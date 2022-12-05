Guwahati: Robbers barge into home, family robbed of cash and jewellery

Guwahati, Dec 4: Burglars entered a house in Alugudam, Athgaon in Guwahati and decamped with jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees, said the victims.

The burglary took place at the residence of Sariful Islam. As per sources, gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees were looted. Sariful's wife and daughter who were present at the residence were robbed while they were sleeping in the house.

The burglars broke through the window grill and entered the house.

While speaking to media, the wife of Sariful informed that she was not feeling well when she woke up and found that the robbers looted the gold ornaments and cash from the almirah and everything was scattered, her mobile phone was also missing.

The victim further alleged that there is no police patrolling during night and robbery incidents have increased in the area.