Guwahati: Robber falls in cops' net, several robbery cases comes to light

Guwahati, Dec 16: In line with the crime against property drive conducted by the Guwahati Police, a robber who was in possession of arms was nabbed from Nabin Nagar area in Guwahati.

As per sources, the robber has been identified as Rafiqul Islam alias Babu Ali alias Gaal Kota Babu. He was staying on rent in Police Gali in Nabin Nagar area.

The Police informed that since last few days operations are being conducted to track down criminals involved in crimes against property, this also includes smuggling of drugs.

"On the basis of reliable inputs we learned that a person from Jania, who happens to be a professional criminal identified as Rafiqul islam alias Babu Ali alias Gall kota Babu, was hiding here in the city and he was also in possession of fire arms. We conducted a search operation and Islam was arrested from the rented premises of a former police officer, " said the police official.

During a search operation arms including a pistol, one magazine and one round ammunition was recovered from a bucket of rice. A case has been registered for illegal possession of arms against Islam and further investigations are going on, the police official informed.

He further added that Police have found clues involved in various robbery cases in the city. "In the crime against property drive, we have picked three people from Birubari area. Upon interrogation we came to know that in various parts of Guwahati including Chandmari and Paltan Bazar some robbery attempts were made and the stolen items were sold in Rangiya in Puthimari area in a dump," said the official.

The recent spurt in criminal activities in the city also drew attention of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) GP Singh to review the law and order situation. Few days back he visited several police stations and directed officials to assess situation and initiate necessary actions at the earliest.