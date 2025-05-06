Guwahati roads choked as e-rickshaws violate rules, residents raise safety concerns

Guwahati, May 6: Despite clear directives issued by the Kamrup (M) district administration designating specific routes for the operation of e-rickshaws in Guwahati, a large number of drivers continue to ignore these rules, raising serious concerns over road safety.

E-rickshaws, meant to provide last-mile connectivity, have been spotted frequently on major arterial roads such as RG Baruah Road and the Beltola-Basistha Road-routes where their movement is strictly prohibited, due to high traffic volume and safety concerns.

Commuters and residents have expressed their frustration, pointing out the hazards these slow-moving vehicles pose, especially during peak hours. "It is extremely dangerous. The e-rickshaws suddenly stop to pick up passengers in the middle of the road, causing chaos," said Anup Das, a daily commuter on Beltola-Basistha Road. "The number of these slow-moving vehicles is increasing every day in the city. A proper plan for the safety of all people is the need of the hour," he added.

A shopkeeper at Beltola, Ramen said, "It is not just about inconvenience. I have seen accidents happen because e-rickshaws weave through traffic unpredictably. The authorities need to act faster."

Bijit, a student in the city said, "We understand the importance of e-rickshaws but they must stick to their designated routes. It is a matter of safety for everyone. Sometimes it feels like there are no rules at all. E-rickshaws are everywhere. It makes travelling very stressful."

Residents urged the district administration to not only maintain but intensify enforcement to ensure smoother traffic flow and enhanced safety on Guwahati's busy roads. As many as 31 destinations have been notified for plying of E-rickshaw to and fro in the Kamrup (M) district.