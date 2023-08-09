Guwahati: Review meeting held ahead of Independence Day

Guwahati, Aug 9: To ensure security arrangements in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day, a meeting was held to review the law and order situation in city.

The review meeting was held with all the city DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs and OCs in the conference hall of office of the City Police, Guwahati.



All officers have been briefed about the preventive and precautionary measures to be taken to ensure peaceful and joyous celebrations of the Independence Day.





