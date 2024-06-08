Guwahati resident duped of Rs 1.3 cr in online investment scam

Guwahati, June 8: Amidst rampant cyber crimes, a resident of Guwahati was duped of a staggering amount of Rs. 1.3 crore in the name of an investment in the share market.

According to sources, the cyber police station in Panbazar received a complaint from the victim, Chhote Narain Sinha, a resident of Rehabari, informing that he had fallen victim to a fraud investment in the name of foreign trade company Morgan Stanley.

Sinha was duped of Rs. 1.3 crore in the online investment scam. Later, when he realised about the fraud after making the huge payment in several instalments, he reported the matter on the online portal of Cyber Crime and subsequently reported the matter at the Cyber Police Station, Guwahati.

Based on the complaint, a team of cyber police swung into action and could hold an amount of Rs. 28,62,000. The rest of the money was already taken out by cybercriminals through multiple bank account transactions outside the state, police sources said.

Further probe into the matter is underway.