Guwahati resident dies after electric pole falls on scooter

Guwahati, June 11: A fatal accident occurred in Kahilipara, Guwahati, after an electric pole suddenly fell on a scooter rider on Monday evening.

According to sources, the incident claimed the life of a local resident identified as Jitu Hazarika, aged 38. The accident took place while Hazarika was travelling on his scooter and was on his way to pick up his child from coaching class when an electric pole suddenly fell on him, leading to his immediate death.

While the incident has raised serious concerns about public safety and infrastructure maintenance in the area, local residents have attributed the accident to the substandard work of the electricity department.

Hazarika was a resident of Lok Bandhu Nagar in Kahilipara.