Guwahati: RBI-Bamunimaidam Flyover construction to begin from Sept

Guwahati, Aug 31: Following the inauguration of Nilachal flyover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday mentioned that the formation of the flyover between the Reserve Bank of India in Pan Bazar, Guwahati and Bamunimaidam area will begin from September 2023.

Addressing a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of Nilachal Flyover in Maligaon Assam CM further stated that a 6-lane road connecting Dharapur with Jaukbari along with a flyover at Dharapur Chariali will also be created.

Meanwhile, the Zoo Road flyover which has been as Shraddhanjali Flyover is scheduled to be inaugurated on Maha Panchami this year.