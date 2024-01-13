Guwahati ranked among dirtiest cities in country in Swachh Survekshan 2023

Guwahati, Jan 13: In the recently announced results of Swachh Survekshan 2023, Guwahati has been ranked as one of the dirtiest cities in the country.

Out of the 446 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the main category (above 1 lakh population), Guwahati ranked 402 this year.

According to the report, Guwahati was able to cover only 46 per cent of the total household waste generation daily. While more than 80 per cent of the residential and market areas remain dirty every day, only three per cent of the total waste is segregated at source.

The report stated that the city received only 15 per cent marks in the public toilet category, zero per cent score each in waste segregation versus processing and remediation dumpsites and 17 per cent score each in the cleanliness of residential areas and cleanliness of the market areas. The city managed to score only 2014.40 marks out of the total 9500.

It may be mentioned that Guwahati ranked 342 in 2022 and 312 in 2021.



