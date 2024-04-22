Guwahati Pub incident: Three accused released within 24 hours

Guwahati, April 22: The three accused involved in the physical assault of an on-duty police official at a bar in Guwahati were released overnight on Sunday.

According to sources, the three accused, including the owners of The ECHO bar, Ankur Dutta and Krishanu Lahkar, and one employee of the bar, Debakanta Debnath, were released by the Basistha Police within 24 hours of their detention in connection with the physical assault of an on-duty police official, Pradip Basumatary, and further attempts to immolate him by pouring mobil.

It is learned that the ECHO pub organised an endless party called ‘Saturday Night’ till late at night, following which the police official reportedly intervened, leading to a brutal assault. However, the fact that the accused could not be kept in the police station for 24 hours has recently evoked strong reactions.

It may be mentioned that three cases were reportedly lodged against the three accused following the physical assault on the on-duty cop.