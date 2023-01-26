Guwahati: Preparations in full swing ahead of G20 Summit

Guwahati, Jan 26: As the G20 summit is set to take place in Guwahati from February 6 to 8, a one-day Sensitization Program for Taxi Drivers was organised at LGBI Airport's facilities in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism's North Eastern Regional Office.

Along with that the tourism department is also working hard to get the city's attractions and destinations ready for the event while the local government is busy cleaning and beautifying the largest city in northeast India in anticipation of the dignitaries' arrival.

Notably, in preparation for the final Youth20 Summit in August 2023, this is the first of several gatherings on the five Y20 themes to be hosted around India.

The three-day conference in Assam is expected to draw more than 250 delegates from around the globe.