Guwahati police warn against child lifter rumours amid public concern

Guwahati, March 18: Rumours about alleged child lifters have once again begun circulating across the city, creating concern among residents, particularly the parents.

Social media messages warning about suspected child kidnappers have reportedly been shared over the past few days, raising the degree of apprehension.

The rumours have been reported from several localities across the city, prompting residents to remain cautious and keep a closer watch on children in their neighbourhoods.

According to Police, rumours about child lifters have surfaced in different parts of the State, often spreading rapidly through social media platforms and sometimes leading to unnecessary panic.

However, Police have clarified that no confirmed incident related to child lifting has been reported so far.

They have also issued an advisory a couple of days ago, urging the public not to believe or circulate unverified information that could create panic in society.

“Some rumours about child lifters have again been doing the rounds in various parts. Please refrain from spreading or circulating false, unverified or baseless information and rumours related to child-lifting. Do not post, share, or forward such fabricated and baseless information on social media,” read the advisory.

“If you receive any information about individuals spreading fake news or rumours related to child-lifting, inform us or the nearest Police Station/Outpost,” added the advisory.

A senior police official of Guwahati said, “So far, we have not received any confirmed complaint related to child lifters. We appeal to people not to spread rumours on social media and to inform the police immediately if they notice any suspicious activity”.

A youth was allegedly thrashed by a group of people following rumours that he was a child lifter in Ulubari area under Paltan Bazar Police Station a few days ago. However, the allegations later turned out to be false. No case was registered with the Paltan Bazar police in connection with the incident.

The rumours have caused anxiety among many parents in the city. Some families said they have become more cautious and are advising their children not to go out alone.

“We heard about it through WhatsApp groups in our locality. Parents become worried when such messages circulate. We are keeping a close watch on our children,” said a resident of the Chandmari area.