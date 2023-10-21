Guwahati Police to take strict action against traffic violators during Durga Puja

Guwahati, Oct 21: After a four-wheeler rammed into the railing of the newly constructed Shraddhanjali flyover at RG Baruah Road on Friday night, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah has urged the public to adhere to traffic rules during the Durga Puja festival.

While speaking to the media, Barah said, "Traffic violators will be penalised, but it is our collective responsibility to save a person's life. We have been constantly raising awareness about road safety, but unfortunately, an accident took place yesterday night. Currently, we are investigating the circumstances under which the accident took place."

Two home guards were injured in the accident that took place at the Shraddhanjali flyover, and the driver, who was found in a drunken state, was arrested by the Geetanagar police.

As per reports, the Commissioner also informed that the Integrated Traffic Management System will be active and penalties will be imposed on traffic violators within 24 hours of the violations, and they will receive notifications on their registered mobile numbers.

Meanwhile, a video has been circulating on social media, where a group of girls were spotted sitting on the roof of a vehicle that was seen taking a U-turn near the Gauhati Commerce College point. The incident has raised safety concerns among the people. Taking cognisance of the matter, the commissioner said that they are investigating the issue.

The Guwahati Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Friday for the Durga Puja celebrations and traffic restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be imposed from October 21 to October 24.