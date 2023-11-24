Guwahati Police to intensify probe into land fraud network

Guwahati, Nov 24: Following the arrest of a senior assistant registrar in the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner office, the Guwahati Police and the district administration are resolute in uncovering any potential nexus linked to irregularities in land revenue and mutation records across various circle offices in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

Guwahati Police and Kamrup (M) District Administration appealed to the citizens that if any forgery is noticed by any genuine land owners in respect of their legally owned land, then they should approach the concerned Revenue Circle Office or concerned Police Station by filing a detail complaint regarding the forgery suspected. The complaints will be verified, enquired into and action will be initiated as per law and based on evidence collected.

This initiative comes in the wake of the discovery of a huge racket involved in the preparation of counterfeit land records/documents by the Guwahati Police.

The police informed that land brokers, government officials of the sub-registrar office, Mohoris working with Sub-Registrar Office, and advocates gang up to prepare fake sale deeds. “The fraudulent practice has been going on for many years, due to which many people have lost their ancestral property,” Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah said in a press conference today.

Kamrup Metro DC Pallav Gopal Jha emphasised the need for administrative reforms, including digitization of land records, to address these issues promptly. He further said that strict measures will be taken against those involved in malpractices and highlighted ongoing efforts to eradicate the land fraud racket, acknowledging some existing loopholes in the investigation process.

Over the past six months, the district commissionerate has received 13 complaints related to land grabbing, prompting inquiries into the actions taken by revenue circle officers regarding these complaints.

Significantly, Guwahati police received 242 land complaints in 2023, leading to the registration of 82 cases, with 71 resulting in arrests. Some individuals were granted bail, while others remain in judicial custody. In the previous year, 2022, the police received 215 complaints, out of which 53 cases were registered and 34 individuals were arrested.