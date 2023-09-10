Guwahati Police seizes heroin worth over Rs 2 crore, 4 arrested

Guwahati, Sep 10: The Guwahati Police on Sunday arrested four people who were in possession of heroin worth over Rs 2 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Jorabat outpost under Basistha police station set up a checkpost on the eastern entry point of Guwahati city.

During vehicle checking, the police recovered 251.2 gms of heroin from a car and arrested the four occupants of the vehicle.

Apart from the car, six mobile phones and Rs 1.16 lakh in cash were also seized, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

The four people, identified as Prem Gogoi of 13 Mile, Bhaskarjyoti Bori of Silapathar, Majun Umbang of Kulajan and Jhon Patir of Silapathar, were arrested by the police.





