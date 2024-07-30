86 years of service to the nation
Guwahati police rescues two minor girls from hotel in Paltan Bazar

Both the girls were staying as house help at a couple’s place in Odalbakra.

Guwahati, July 30: The Guwahati Police rescued two minor girls, residents of Odalbakra, from a hotel in Paltan Bazar on Tuesday.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, a police official from Odalbakra police station said, "Two minor girls who hail from Odalbakra were rescued from a hotel in Paltan Bazar today. Both the girls were staying as house help at a couple’s place in Odalbakra. The girls disliked staying at their place and hence decided to flee from their place with a man named Shahjahan Ali around 4 am on Tuesday.”

“After being aware of their disappearance, the couple reported the girls missing, prompting a search operation that led to their rescue from the hotel,” the police official further added.

Apparently, Shahjahan Ali is a housekeeper who works in the house next to the couple’s residence, where the girls were staying.

Meanwhile, Shahjahan Ali has been detained for further investigation.

